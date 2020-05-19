Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 686 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Clorox makes up approximately 3.1% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $9,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,905,411,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,312,000 after buying an additional 866,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,362,000 after purchasing an additional 112,927 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,289,000 after purchasing an additional 397,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,986,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.23.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,843 shares of company stock valued at $52,556,301. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,909. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

