Lucia Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.20. 9,889,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,171,017. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.19.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

