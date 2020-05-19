LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is ($0.12). LyondellBasell Industries posted earnings of $2.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel M. Coombs purchased 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.07. 1,882,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,867. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

