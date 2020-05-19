Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

KO traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. 26,112,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,253,002. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.32.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

