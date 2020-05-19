Mackay Shields LLC Buys 13,366 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,931 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE stock traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $367.97. 2,350,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,351. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $386.74. The stock has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.76 and its 200 day moving average is $328.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

