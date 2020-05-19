Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54,896 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $48,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.35. 8,299,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,763,616. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.04.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

