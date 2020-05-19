Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,317 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $45.06. The stock had a trading volume of 26,962,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,727,754. The company has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

