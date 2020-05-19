Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,058 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $33,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Paypal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Paypal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.24. 8,573,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,182,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paypal from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.