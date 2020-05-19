Mackay Shields LLC Has $102.16 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $102,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,382,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,932,742,000 after buying an additional 37,260 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $10.75 on Monday, reaching $1,383.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,822,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,075. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,249.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,327.85. The company has a market cap of $937.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

