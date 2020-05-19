Mackay Shields LLC Has $19.96 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,768 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.44.

In other news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,030. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.38. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.