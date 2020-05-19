Mackay Shields LLC Has $23.46 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 304,009 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,886,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,625,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.