Mackay Shields LLC Has $236.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $236,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

VOO stock traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $271.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,755,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,591. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.21.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

