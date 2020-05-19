Mackay Shields LLC Has $38.15 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,480,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,624. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

