Mackay Shields LLC Has $41.21 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,815 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $41,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 213,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,283,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.47. 16,299,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,194,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.