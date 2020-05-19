Mackay Shields LLC Has $47.63 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $47,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $10.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $350.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,354,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,138. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.30. The stock has a market cap of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $340.02.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

