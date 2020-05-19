Mackay Shields LLC Sells 11,214 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,214 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.69. The company had a trading volume of 14,110,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,836,220. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $164.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.