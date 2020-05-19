Mackay Shields LLC Sells 139,377 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 139,377 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Nike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,516,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,943,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.43. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

