Mackay Shields LLC Sells 55,126 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,217 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 55,126 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,188,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,424,871. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Nomura Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

