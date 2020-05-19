Mackay Shields LLC Sells 7,360 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Mackay Shields LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $79,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,597,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.77.

NYSE UNH traded up $2.40 on Monday, hitting $293.36. 4,013,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,016. The company has a market cap of $275.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.88 and a 200-day moving average of $275.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,637 shares of company stock worth $20,783,413. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

