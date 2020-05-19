Mackay Shields LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 987,703 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 320,168 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 814,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,627,000 after acquiring an additional 94,202 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.09. 24,827,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,743,643. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The company has a market cap of $163.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

