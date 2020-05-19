Madison Wealth Management Acquires 37,849 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 1,252.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 117,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 75,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.83. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

