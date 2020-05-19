Madison Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)

Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $16,530,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,783,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,614,000 after buying an additional 103,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $3,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.50. 34,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,266. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $46.88.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.32%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.