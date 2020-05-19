Madison Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AON by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AON by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,202,000 after buying an additional 879,207 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 15,389.8% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 754,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,773,000 after acquiring an additional 722,044 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.84. 1,509,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.00 per share, with a total value of $13,650,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

