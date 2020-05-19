Madison Wealth Management Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 94.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,227,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,213,942. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $107,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 491,000 shares of company stock worth $10,292,090 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

