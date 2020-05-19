Madison Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,529,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 7,529,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.