Madison Wealth Management Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Clearshares LLC grew its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 147,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. 320,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,684. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

