Madison Wealth Management Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Madison Wealth Management cut its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after buying an additional 227,578 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,950,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.57. 504,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,799. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.93 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $86.20 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

