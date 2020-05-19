Madison Wealth Management Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,422,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Fastenal by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $77,320,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $39,486,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,142 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $281,394.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,099 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.56. 4,240,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,156. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.69. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.