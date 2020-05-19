Madison Wealth Management Has $396,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,540 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 68,485,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,755,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,049 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,077,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 385,630 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 572.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 328,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 279,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,873,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 264,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 226,974 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.90. 273,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,748. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $35.08. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

