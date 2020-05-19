Madison Wealth Management Increases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,692. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

