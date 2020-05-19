Madison Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,648 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 559,174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,145 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,552,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $265,450,000 after buying an additional 759,900 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, McAdam LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nomura increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 11,208,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,067,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.01. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

