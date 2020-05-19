Madison Wealth Management Invests $1.62 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,664,000 after acquiring an additional 459,001 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,692,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,386,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,574,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.68 on Tuesday, hitting $557.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,613. The company has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $583.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $533.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total value of $586,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,797.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total value of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506 in the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $466.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.26.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

