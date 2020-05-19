Madison Wealth Management Purchases 78 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $531.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,457. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,905.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $125,532.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,879.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,467,653. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.50.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

