Madison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 9,280 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

VNQ traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. 5,804,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,351. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

