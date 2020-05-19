Madison Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Markel were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Markel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Markel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 286,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Markel by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL stock traded up $12.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $844.06. 60,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.94 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $893.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,086.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $710.52 and a 12-month high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.