Madison Wealth Management Sells 1,195 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,434.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 7,009,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,822,802. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.