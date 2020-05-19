Madison Wealth Management Sells 1,218 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for 2.3% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 93,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 246,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Shares of NYSE:BIP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.11. The company had a trading volume of 439,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,894. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

