Madison Wealth Management Sells 21,056 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 65,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 466,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,571,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 447,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,563. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.

