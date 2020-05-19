Madison Wealth Management Sells 440 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Madison Wealth Management cut its holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. 2,086,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

