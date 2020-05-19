Madison Wealth Management Sells 5,256 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF makes up about 1.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Madison Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.78. 3,871,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.10. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $136.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.