Madison Wealth Management Sells 54 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 1.7% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,547.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,485. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,385.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,743.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,730.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

