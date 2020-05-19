Madison Wealth Management Sells 9,653 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11,960.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.45. 424,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $67.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

