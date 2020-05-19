MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) Director Sells C$744,000.00 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Director Richard Peter Clark sold 40,000 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$744,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,513 shares in the company, valued at C$716,341.80.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.29. The company had a trading volume of 541,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,197. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 85.14 and a quick ratio of 84.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.52.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$18.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

