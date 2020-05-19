Magna International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Magna International stock traded up C$2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$54.50. The stock had a trading volume of 388,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,789. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$33.22 and a 12 month high of C$75.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion and a PE ratio of 17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.65.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.1899999 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

