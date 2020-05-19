Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,477,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,572,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

