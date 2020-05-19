Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Has $719,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 282.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6,053.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

MOO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 35,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

