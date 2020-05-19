Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Sells 28,301 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,301 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.9% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.5% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 155,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,151,000 after buying an additional 64,244 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 713,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,311,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,090,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,020,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,449. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

