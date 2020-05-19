Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

Shares of MA stock traded up $10.96 on Monday, hitting $289.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,037,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.15. The firm has a market cap of $279.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

