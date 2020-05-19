MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH makes up approximately 1.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 956,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,765,000 after purchasing an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.52. 705,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.54. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $180.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

