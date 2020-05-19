Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.83. 4,652,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,077,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.95. The firm has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

